Colson Baker Pauses Playing Sad Boy MGK to Play Sad Boy Taurus

Look, you may all want to be big rock stars living in hillside houses and driving 15 cars, but Cole Taurus doesn’t seem to be finding it so hot. Taurus, you ask, is the character played by Colson Baker in the upcoming film Taurus. Baker, you ask, is the real-life name of the rapper-rocker Machine Gun Kelly. Baker not only stars in the film but also wrote it with the film’s director, Tim Sutton. Following a rock star’s messy life as he spirals down the drain while everyone around him is like, “But you have everything!” “We got you the nicest recording studio in Los Angeles,” a guy in a suit jacket says. “I didn’t ask for it, man,” Taurus responds. A troubled artiste! The film notably also stars Baker’s fiancée, Megan Fox, as a character named Mae as well as Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Ruby Rose, and Lil Tjay. Rock out in theaters and on demand November 18.

