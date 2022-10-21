Pregame Super Bowl 2023 With a Magic Mike Theatrical Release

You can only appreciate these images on the silver screen. Photo: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Magic Mike unexpectedly took off in more ways than one. After fostering an almost-Broadway show, a Las Vegas residency, two films, and a documentary series, the film — loosely inspired by star Channing Tatum’s experiences as a male stripper in Florida — is taking its final show overseas. Entering the Magic Mike stage is House of Gucci improviser Salma Hayek.

On Friday, October 21, Hayek shared a movie still on Instagram with a first look at her character with her hand on Tatum’s abs. It’s an oddly intense image — with Tatum’s serious expression and Hayek’s eyes closed, she looks like she’s using witchcraft to drain his abs of their magic-ab power. “A tease of what’s to come in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend,” Hayek wrote in the caption. “You’re not going to want to miss #MagicMikesLastDance.”

Hayek replaces previously announced Thandiwe Newton in the final film in the Magic Mike trilogy: Magic Mike’s Last Dance. According to Deadline, Newton had to bow out of the film for personal reasons.

Most of the details for the Last Dance have been kept under wraps. Both actresses were newcomers to the Magic Mike universe, entering unnamed roles in each of their announcements. Caitlin Gerard and Gavin Spokes round out the cast. The film is currently in production in London and brings back the first Magic Mike director, Steven Soderbergh, to close out the show.

Originally slated for an HBO Max release, the film will instead head to theaters on February 10, 2023 — Super Bowl weekend to those who celebrate — to reflect Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav’s belief that theatrical releases are good for business, per Deadline. We’re ready for some football the finale to the beloved stripper franchise.

This post has been updated throughout.