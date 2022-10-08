Margot Robbie Is ‘So Happy’ to Pass the Pigtails to Lady Gaga

Photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images

You can add Margot Robbie to the list of believers in Lady Gaga’s 100-person room. Gaga is officially set to yassify the Joker franchise and star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deu. (And yes, the movie is reportedly a musical.) While Gaga hasn’t commented on her specific role in the sequel, it’s expected that she’ll be inheriting the blonde pigtails and playing Harley Quinn. And now, Robbie has confirmed that she has no qualms about Gaga being her successor. “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News. She added that she doesn’t feel like that happens as often with female characters, though she noted that she was honored to “have a crack” at Queen Elizabeth I after Cate Blanchett. “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” Robbie concluded. “And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”