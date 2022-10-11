Marvel Knows What You’ll Be Watching Through 2026

Photo: Marvel Studios

Not only does Kevin Feige keep Charlie Cox booked and busy, after all the Marvel Cinematic Universe announcements from San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo, Marvel fans are in for a pretty packed five years, too. After the post–Avengers: Endgame rockiness of phase four, prompting both critics and fans alike to ask if Marvel’s okay, Feige has come swinging with not only the game plan for the conclusion of the post–Avengers: Endgame phase, but with a timeline for phases four through six, all culminating in an action-filled double-Avengers feature of Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. It’s all — to put it lightly — a lot. So much so, Feige & Co. have already been pushing back dates to anticipated Marvel movies like Blade, Deadpool 3, and Fantastic Four. But don’t worry, we put together all the important release dates you want to know for your convenience. No need to snap.

Release Dates

Phase 4

I Am Groot (August 10, 2022 — Disney+)

She-Hulk (August 17, 2022 — Disney+)

Werewolf by Night (October 7, 2022 – Disney+)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)

Phase 5

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023)

Secret Invasion (spring 2023 — Disney+)

What If …, season two (early 2023 — Disney+)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

The Marvels (July 28, 2023)

Echo (summer 2023 — Disney+)

Loki, season two (summer 2023 — Disney+)

Ironheart (fall 2023 — Disney+)

X-Men ’97 (fall 2023 – Disney+)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (winter 2023 — Disney+)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year (2024 — Disney+)

Marvel Zombies (2024 — Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again (spring 2024 — Disney+)

Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024)

Thunderbolts (July 26, 2024)

Blade (September 6, 2024)

Deadpool 3 (November 8, 2024)

Phase Six

Fantastic Four (February 14, 2025)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025)

Avengers: Secret Wars (May 1, 2026)

This post has been updated.