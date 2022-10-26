Matt Rogers to Join Mariah in Surpassing Santa With a Christmas Comedy Special

Matt Rogers (better than Santa). Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

This year, Christmas is coming early (and we’re not talking about gay porn star Paddy O’Brian in the “Unholy” music video). A filmed version of Matt Rogers’s Christmas comedy special, Have You Heard of Christmas?, will be released on Showtime on December 2. “Ever since I was a young boy, I have wanted to be seasonally ubiquitous,” Rogers said in a statement. “So I am thrilled to finally be joining the ranks of Christmas legends like Mariah Carey and Santa with this special, Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas, and I look forward to sharing this vulnerable, intimate and ultimately incredibly stupid night.” Rogers is best known for his podcast, Las Culturistas, and his supporting role in the Showtime comedy I Love That for You (which still needs to be renewed, ahem). Filmed at Joe’s Pub, the special will feature guest appearances from Las Cultch co-host and SNL cast member Bowen Yang as well as Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, the creators of F***ing Identical Twins, the movie version of which is currently being produced (starring Megan Thee Stallion, iconically). So get ready for flash, candor, and a song from the perspective of Whoville’s favorite skank because Matt Rogers is here and he’s saving Christmas. Publicists: Get to work!