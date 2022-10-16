Megan Thee Stallion Runs a Hot Girl Hospital on SNL

First the Gen-Z hospital, now this. Saturday Night Live host and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion put her degree in health administration to use last night by becoming a nurse … in a Hot Girl Hospital, obv. The sketch stars Meg, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson as a group of no-nosense nurses at a medical institution where treatments include BBLs, Tummy Tea, Fashion Nova, “weave-o-plasty,” and emergency twerk exams. A voiceover informs us that this medical drama comes from the minds of Shonda Rhimes and the top commenters on the Shade Room’s Instagram. Heidi Gardner makes an appearance as a “mid as hell” patient who Meg promises will become a bad bitch. (Mikey Day, Devon Walker, Sarah Sherman, and Chloe Fineman are among the visitors who are turned away.) Megan explains that all of this is possible thanks to NBA player Draymond Green, who recruited IG baddies to start the hospital as community service for punching a teammate. Watch the full sketch above.

