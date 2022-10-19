Meghan Markle Has Tips for Whoever Plays Her in 100 Years

Where’s the fountain of youth, Meghan? Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is just like us. She plays Wordle. She has a son who watches slightly annoying songs that get stuck in her head. She’s going to live to be, at the least, 141. Wait, what was that last one? You may have heard that the first person to live to 200 could already be born. The former Duchess of Sussex might be the one. In a recent interview with Variety, Markle was asked “What’s one piece of advice you’d give an actor 100 years from now who is cast as Meghan?” A fair question! With The Crown reviving Princess Diana and Lifetime already making Meghan Markle Movies, it seems likely that she will be portrayed long after her death. But Markle doesn’t see it like that. “I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter,” she says, reasonably. But then she hits us with: “Also, she can call me!” The actress can call you in 100 years? When you’re 141? What does Meghan Markle know about her longevity that we don’t?

If she’s gonna be alive that long, she’s going to live to see quite a few Duchesses of Sussexes come and go. Zendaya seems like an inevitable, sooner or later. Current star of Raven’s Home Mykal-Michelle Harris could perform the role somewhere around 2053, when Markle is 72. In 2100 or so, Rumi Carter, who is currently 5, could do a good performance that brings us up through Meghan Markle’s middle age (83). Eventually, though, they’ll have to turn to actresses who are not yet born. To that actress who is presumably reading this post in her flying car or something: Give Meghan a call! She’s been waiting.