Photo: AMC Theaters/ YouTube

Celebrities and retail stores aren’t the only ones who show out for Halloween. Every spooky season, strangers inevitably go viral for costumes that cleverly reference pop culture and/or memes. The internet is a hellscape, why not squeeze some enjoyment out of it while we can? So far we’ve already seen everything from Nicole Kidman’s AMC Theatres commercial to Scary Movie 2’s skeleton scene. And since Halloween falls on a Monday in 2022, we wouldn’t be surprised if the costumes keep going all week on TikTok and — Elon Musk willing — Twitter. During any other time of the year, you might be envious of the peace of friends and family who stay off social media, but right now you get to enjoy costumes that make references they might not understand. It’s like a reward. Feast your eyes on the internet’s favorite Halloween costumes below, and check back as we update this post throughout the week.

Nicole Kidman’s AMC Theatres Commercial

To start things off, we have Nicole Kidman in her best role (it’s so true).

A Sheryl Lee Ralph-Approved Sheryl Lee Ralph

We’re still thanking sweet baby Jesus — and the grown one too — for this Emmys win.

Scary Movie 2

Always gotta do it for the culture 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dKizk9uRkJ — Halloween Queen (@Dreya_YaBishh) October 23, 2022

Nice of the skeleton to make a cameo!

Van Gogh’s Vandalized Sunflowers

My friend's sister's Halloween costume is too good not to share pic.twitter.com/4V0eMy7CIm — Steph (@EristicEnigma) October 26, 2022

We thought Lil Nas X was putting a stop to this.

Sexy Steve Harvey

Good answer!

Bodies Bodies Bodies’s Passionate Podcaster

Bodied-bodied-bodied that impression.