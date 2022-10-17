Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman Are Broken Social Scene’s Newest Members

After over two decades, it’s harder than ever to keep up with who’s in Broken Social Scene, the dozens-strong Canadian rock collective. Just last night in New York, they added two more members to the band! Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman joined Broken Social Scene on stage to sing “Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl,” the band’s signature song, at the final show of the 20th-anniversary tour for You Forgot It in People. (Per a fan on Reddit, bandleader Kevin Drew said he ran into Ullman and invited her to the show; Ullman’s BFF, Streep, must’ve been her plus-one.) And okay, Streep and Ullman may not end up on the next album, but they performed like longtime members, grooving with singers Amy Millan and Jill Harris as they shouted the lyrics. But no, Streep didn’t actually drop that phone — she appeared to get the whole thing on video, as any fan would.

meryl streep is currently on stage at the broken social scene show in NYC singing ‘anthem for a seventeen year old girl’ ohmyghhdfjhv pic.twitter.com/FVI8n3H2wB — lauren badillo milici 🇵🇷 (@motelsiren) October 17, 2022