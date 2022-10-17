Michael B. Jordan’s Got Two Jobs in Creed 3

Michael B. Jordan in a first-look photo for Creed 3. Photo: Warner Bros.

My man Michael B. Jordan has two jobs (in the upcoming Rocky franchise installment). The sexist man alive (per People magazine’s astute observation in 2020) directs and stars in Creed 3, reprising his role as the unyielding boxer Adonis, the son of Apollo Creed from the original Sylvester Stallone movies. While details about Jordan’s directorial debut been kept under wraps since the project was green-lit in 2020 — he’s taking the reins from Ryan Coogler and Steven Caple Jr., who directed the first and second films, respectively — first-look photos of the ripped movie star seated in the boxing ring suggest the juiced-out Adonis is more than ready for the fights to come. Another known sexy man, Jonathan Majors, who plays the villain, appeared in the first batch of pics. (Watching them duke it out will surely be an experience …) Below, everything we know about the upcoming battle for the sexiest man alive film.

So who’s in Creed 3?

If you’ve been keeping up with the Rocky spinoffs, you know Jordan leads the whole shebang as Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo, Rocky’s antagonist in the original film. Tessa Thompson, who appeared in the first two Creed installments, returns as Adonis’s love interest, Bianca. (In an interview with MTV, she said her co-star’s sexiness might disarm her when he’s a director: “It’s going to be ammo, I think, for me when he is engaging with me as a director,” Thompson admitted, to the collective nod of everyone who thinks Jordan is just too fine. “I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness.”) I hope she isn’t part of the camp who thinks Jonathan Majors got it going on, too, because the actor, who also plays Marvel’s Kang the Conqueror, has been cast as the movie’s villain, Damian, and that would probably make the handsomeness on set too much to bear. Creator and OG star Sylvester Stallone will not appear in this installment.

What’s the plot?

The only thing we can make of the plot is Jordan and Majors will fight — a sweaty spectacle that’s enough to get most people’s butts in seats. In an interview with Men’s Health, Majors hinted at his character’s past being linked to his own trauma. “There are certain reasons you build your body,” Majors told the magazine. “Dame’s body was built from loss. He had lost something, and that hole is what made him work the way he worked. When you see Dame’s body, you go, Oh, that makes sense. You don’t look like that and be happy with life.”

When will Creed 3 be released?

The first-look photos came with a confirmed release date: The film hits theaters (in the face) March 3.