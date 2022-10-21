Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Congratulations to the BirthdayBoy. On Friday, one day after he turned 23 years old, YoungBoy Never Broke Again dropped his new album, Ma’ I Got a Family. The release comes during a very busy year for the rapper — since January, YoungBoy has put out four mixtapes, including a collaborative mixtape with DaBaby, as well a studio album, The Last Slimeto. But that doesn’t mean that his latest drop skimps on the songs: Ma’ I Got a Family has a total of 19 tracks, including a Yeat feature on “I Don’t Text Back” and a Nicki Minaj feature on “I Admit.” Minaj promoted the album on Twitter alongside a birthday message for YoungBoy, who she previously collaborated with on Mike WiLL Made-It’s “What That Speed Bout?!” The cover art for Ma’ I Got a Family shows YoungBoy posing with his fiancee, Jazlyn Mychelle, and their two children. According to People, the rapper is the father of 10 children in total. In other words, he certainly has the qualifications to back up his album’s title. Listen to Ma’ I Got a Family below.