Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Brentt Leakes, son of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, is recovering after suffering a stroke and heart failure. According to People, Brentt is still struggling with speech, but is showing improvement. Leakes posted on Instagram Stories that her son had suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke and was hospitalized two weeks ago. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him,” she wrote. Leakes said that doctors think genetics may have played a role in Brentt’s health, as NeNe was herself treated for blood clots on her lungs in 2013. She also theorized that stress over the anniversary of her husband Gregg’s death may also have contributed to her son’s condition. “One of the things I do know, Brentt was very stressed out in the month of September because that was the one-year anniversary for the passing of his dad,” she said. “He was very close to his dad and he’s been super stressed out over it. And I don’t even know if that has anything to do with it at all.” Gregg Leakes died of colon cancer last year. But even though it has been slow going, Brentt has shown signs of improvement. “Brentt FaceTimed me this morning,” she said. “He’s in good spirits.”