This Month’s Highlight
The Indiana Jones franchise
Maybe this thought was inspired because of Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan reuniting at D23 Expo (so precious!), but I’m down for an Indiana Jones rewatch. The series isn’t on Disney+ and has actually been going off-and-on Paramount+, but thankfully, it’s back on the streamer for now. Perfect for us to see baby Ke Huy Quan and Harrison go on an adventure! (Streaming October 3.)
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — October 2022
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available October 1
Angel Heart
Annihilation
Bloodrunners
Burnt Offerings
Cursed
Domestic Disturbance
Event Horizon
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Jacob’s Ladder
Jennifer’s Body
Monster High: 13 Wishes
Monster High: Best of the Ghouls - Volume 1
Monster High: Best of the Ghouls - Volume 2
Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores
Monster High: Freaky Fusion
Monster High: Friday Night Frights
Monster High: Fright On!
Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
Monster High: Ghouls Rule
Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
Monster High: Haunted
Monster High: New Ghoul at School
Monster High: Scaremester Collection
Monster High: Scaris City of Frights
Monster High: Welcome to Monster High
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love
Phantoms
Shutter Island
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Addams Family
The Devil Inside
The Hole
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Unraveling
The Woman in Black
V for Vengeance
Available October 2
East New York, series premiere
The Equalizer, season-three premiere
Available October 3
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, season-28 premiere
7 Days to Vegas
11:55
A Christmas Solo
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery
Advantageous
Among Ravens
Amy and Peter Are Getting Divorced
Another Time
Beat Street
Big House
Bridge and Tunnel
Buddymoon
Catch Me If You Can
Christmas Crime Story (aka Christmas Eve)
Christmas Kid
Colewell
Colors of Heaven
Cosmos
Daylight Savings
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Desperately Seeking Susan
End of Sentence
Enemy at the Gates
Falcon Song
Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen
Fire in The Sky
Fist of Fury
Flashdance
Fruitvale Station
Going to Brazil
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hackers
Hal King
Hearts and Bones
Hickey
Hit By Lightning
Hondo
Hustle & Flow
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment
Magnum Opus
Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip
Mean Girls
Murder Bury Win
My True Fairytale
Necropath
No Alternative
Old School
Panic
Patriot Games
Psychopomp
Road Trip
Ryde
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Shane
Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut
Silverado
Social Animals
Something’s Gotta Give
Summer Rental
The Babymoon
The Curator
The Dictator
The Divorce Party
The Dustwalker
The Harimaya Bridge
The Manchurian Candidate
The Monster Squad
The Purple Rose of Cairo
The Woman in Red
Tootsie
Two for Joy
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Universal Soldier: The Return
Valley Girl
Vanilla Sky
Vincent and Theo
Visioneers
Wargames
What’s Love Got to Do With It
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
You’re in Charge
Available October 5
Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019), season two
Blue’s Clues & You!, season two, ten episodes
The Real Love Boat, series premiere
Available October 6
Monster High: The Movie, premiere
Available October 7
Significant Other, premiere
Blue Bloods, season-13 premiere
Fire Country, series premiere
S.W.A.T., season-six premiere
Available October 9
NCIS: Los Angeles, season-14 premiere
Available October 10
Noah
Available October 11
Never Seen Again, season-three premiere
Where the Scary Things Are
Available October 12
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic, seasons five and seven
YO! MTV Maps, premiere
Available October 17
The Grudge
Available October 19
Drunk History, seasons one through six
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), season two
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups
Available October 20
Inside Amy Schumer, season-five premiere
Tom Hearts
Available October 21
Blacklight
Available October 26
16 and Pregnant, season six
Available October 27
Star Trek: Prodigy
Available October 31
Unhuman
