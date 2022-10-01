Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Peacock’s library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Peacock, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Indiana Jones. Photo: Lucasfilm

This Month’s Highlight

The Indiana Jones franchise

Maybe this thought was inspired because of Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan reuniting at D23 Expo (so precious!), but I’m down for an Indiana Jones rewatch. The series isn’t on Disney+ and has actually been going off-and-on Paramount+, but thankfully, it’s back on the streamer for now. Perfect for us to see baby Ke Huy Quan and Harrison go on an adventure! (Streaming October 3.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — October 2022

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available October 1

Angel Heart

Annihilation

Bloodrunners

Burnt Offerings

Cursed

Domestic Disturbance

Event Horizon

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Jacob’s Ladder

Jennifer’s Body

Monster High: 13 Wishes

Monster High: Best of the Ghouls - Volume 1

Monster High: Best of the Ghouls - Volume 2

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores

Monster High: Freaky Fusion

Monster High: Friday Night Frights

Monster High: Fright On!

Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!

Monster High: Ghouls Rule

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: New Ghoul at School

Monster High: Scaremester Collection

Monster High: Scaris City of Frights

Monster High: Welcome to Monster High

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love

Phantoms

Shutter Island

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Addams Family

The Devil Inside

The Hole

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Unraveling

The Woman in Black

V for Vengeance

Available October 2

East New York, series premiere

The Equalizer, season-three premiere

Available October 3

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, season-28 premiere

7 Days to Vegas

11:55

A Christmas Solo

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery

Advantageous

Among Ravens

Amy and Peter Are Getting Divorced

Another Time

Beat Street

Big House

Bridge and Tunnel

Buddymoon

Catch Me If You Can

Christmas Crime Story (aka Christmas Eve)

Christmas Kid

Colewell

Colors of Heaven

Cosmos

Daylight Savings

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Desperately Seeking Susan

End of Sentence

Enemy at the Gates

Falcon Song

Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen

Fire in The Sky

Fist of Fury

Flashdance

Fruitvale Station

Going to Brazil

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hackers

Hal King

Hearts and Bones

Hickey

Hit By Lightning

Hondo

Hustle & Flow

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment

Magnum Opus

Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip

Mean Girls

Murder Bury Win

My True Fairytale

Necropath

No Alternative

Old School

Panic

Patriot Games

Psychopomp

Road Trip

Ryde

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shane

Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut

Silverado

Social Animals

Something’s Gotta Give

Summer Rental

The Babymoon

The Curator

The Dictator

The Divorce Party

The Dustwalker

The Harimaya Bridge

The Manchurian Candidate

The Monster Squad

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Woman in Red

Tootsie

Two for Joy

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

Universal Soldier: The Return

Valley Girl

Vanilla Sky

Vincent and Theo

Visioneers

Wargames

What’s Love Got to Do With It

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

You’re in Charge

Available October 5

Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019), season two

Blue’s Clues & You!, season two, ten episodes

The Real Love Boat, series premiere

Available October 6

Monster High: The Movie, premiere

Available October 7

Significant Other, premiere

Blue Bloods, season-13 premiere

Fire Country, series premiere

S.W.A.T., season-six premiere

Available October 9

NCIS: Los Angeles, season-14 premiere

Available October 10

Noah

Available October 11

Never Seen Again, season-three premiere

Where the Scary Things Are

Available October 12

Beavis and Butt-Head Classic, seasons five and seven

YO! MTV Maps, premiere

Available October 17

The Grudge

Available October 19

Drunk History, seasons one through six

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), season two

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups

Available October 20

Inside Amy Schumer, season-five premiere

Tom Hearts

Available October 21

Blacklight

Available October 26

16 and Pregnant, season six

Available October 27

Star Trek: Prodigy

Available October 31

Unhuman