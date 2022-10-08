LeVar Burton Sings Reading Rainbow Theme Song at NYCC

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for ReedPop

Turns out the voyages of the Starship Enterprise were actually just the friends we made along the way (and also books!) During the Star Trek: Picard panel at New York Comic Con, LeVar Burton sang the Reading Rainbow theme song with a crowd of Trekkies and to his fellow panelists Sir Patrick Stewart, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, Levar Burton, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Terry Matalas, Rod Roddenberry, and Alex Kurtzman. Burton’s daughter, Mica Burton, will join the cast of Picard this season as Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge’s (LeVar) youngest child. Hopefully, Troy Barnes wasn’t in the audience; he only wanted a picture not a song!