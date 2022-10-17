What Could Olivia Wilde’s Special Salad-Dressing Recipe Be?

Chef Olivia Wilde. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

One thing Olivia Wilde has in common with Florence Pugh’s Alice, the protagonist in her film Don’t Worry Darling? They both make a damn good salad, apparently. At least that’s according to a new Daily Mail report on her split from Jason Sudeikis. The couple’s former nanny told the outlet things came to a head after Wilde left their home with a salad for her new beau, Harry Styles — and with what Sudeikis allegedly called “her special dressing.” The nanny claimed Sudeikis lay in front of Wilde’s car to prevent her from leaving to eat the salad with Styles. The report raises many questions, but let’s focus on the simplest: What is Wilde’s special salad recipe?

Wilde’s social media doesn’t give many clues as to how she makes a salad. In 2010, she tweeted about a veggie salad with grilled tofu that she made for Meatless Monday, but the photo has been lost to link rot. In 2015, she tweeted about her affinity for tater tots with ranch dressing. She didn’t seem that interested in salad in a 2013 food diary for Food & Wine, preferring pasta and deep-fried peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches. (Same.) Her foodie boyfriend, Styles, didn’t slip any lyrics about salad into his latest, Harry’s House. Her salad-loving ex, Sudeikis, praised the salad options on film sets in a conversation with Michael Keaton for Interview in 2013, saying they have “the most beautiful cherry tomatoes you’ve ever seen.” Could that be the secret to Wilde’s salads too? You can question the veracity of the Daily Mail report, but Wilde did seem to have salad on her mind during the reporting for her Vanity Fair cover profile, when she made “a beautiful, display-worthy salad bowl” during a pottery class.

The best clue might be Wilde’s appearance on the 2020 Food Network special Questlove’s Potluck, when she made a roasted-salmon salad with zucchini and potatoes. Per an online recipe, she dressed it pretty simply with red-wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic, and olive oil. Basically, it’s a riff on a classic French vinaigrette, which sounds good but probably isn’t much different from those on-set salads Sudeikis raved about. Doesn’t sound very special to us — definitely not “worth allegedly getting run over by a car” special. But hey, Olivia, if you ever want to drop the recipe in a “Grub Street Diet,” we’re sure we can help arrange something.