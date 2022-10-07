Oscar Futures: A Tár Is Born?

Up

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Tár was written specifically for Blanchett, and her imperious performance is already being hyped as a career landmark. As a world-famous conductor who gets caught in a sexual-misconduct scandal, Blanchett is “intense, awful, awe-inspiring, and ridiculous — someone who may very well be great, but who’s also been pickled in her own praise,” says our own Alison Willmore. Can the much-lauded actress take home her third Oscar? I think so. Blanchett belongs to the class of esteemed actors the Academy would deign to bestow a third trophy on, and while the Best Actress field has gotten only more crowded since those initial Tár raves were published, her performance still has all the oomph of a potential front-runner. Making it so will require metronomic precision: Focus must manage the crescendo so Blanchett doesn’t peak too early.