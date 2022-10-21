Oscar Futures: Can Banshees of Inisherin Banter Its Way to a Trophy?

In other hands, the part of Farrell’s responsible sister in Banshees could have been a dutiful drag, but Condon, who broke out in McDonagh’s play The Lieutenant of Inishmore, brings the woman to life. “ The movie belongs to Condon,” raves Anthony Lane . “She adds a snap of anger, never dour but zestful and vivifying.” In a supporting-actress race that has yet to settle, the Rome vet is one to watch out for: She’s the moral center of the film.

Up

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

As other categorization knots get untied, there’s still the thorny issue of which supporting actress from Everything Everywhere gets to ride Michelle Yeoh’s coattails. Here on the east coast, I’ve seen more of Stephanie Hsu: She gave a moving introduction to Yeoh at the TIFF Tribute Awards, and the EEAAO talk at the Hamptons Film Festival turned out to be an hourlong For Your Consideration ad for her shape-shifting performance. But Jamie Lee Curtis is an industry legend who’s been shilling hard for the film out in L.A., and the Halloween Ends press tour has often mentioned the factoid that, despite working in Hollywood for 45 years, she’s never been nominated for an Oscar. Judging solely by what’s on screen, you’d probably go with Hsu, whose madcap villain drives the movie’s plot. But the extracurriculars may throw it to Curtis.