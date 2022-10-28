Oscar Futures: Tár and Everything Everywhere Compete for Hipster Hearts

Up

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Everything Everywhere Oscar pivot starts now. The springtime hit was the subject of a big New York Times feature last week, and it followed that up with a bevy of Gotham noms that signified voters have indeed saved room in their hearts for the multiverse comedy. Yeoh and Cate Blanchett both made it into the Gothams’ Outstanding Lead Performance category in what’s certain to be the first of many face-offs. The case for Yeoh: Not only has she never been recognized before, but she’s also giving the warmer, more emotional performance. In a battle of heart versus head, we know which usually wins out. Though it remains to be seen whether EEAAO’s gonzo humor jibes with the Academy’s taste, Yeoh has been cutting a regal figure on the trail, shoring up what might be the film’s weak spot by lending her personal gravitas to the campaign.