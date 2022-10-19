Starz Wants P-Valley to Throw It Back for Another Season

Photo: Starz/YouTube

P-Valley — Starz’s highest-rated, Megan Thee Stallion guest starring-est show — will be back for season 3. The network announced in a press release that 10 new episodes have been commissioned, and that the show has garnered “the top spot as STARZ’s biggest show.” The show focuses on the staff and dancers of the Pynk, a “little-strip-club-that-could” in the fictional town of Chucalissa in the Mississippi Delta. The show was developed by Katori Hall, based on her play Pussy Valley. Season 2 focused on how the club could survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, a very real concern of many clubs in the past few years. It also saw the rise of Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson), whose rap career took off during lockdown. The show has won an NAACP Image Award, and been nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards and GLAAD Media Awards. Hall said there would be a significant pause between P-Valley seasons 2 and 3, saying in a statement “It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait.”