Martha Stewart’s son from another mum Pete Davidson is racking up post-SNL credits faster than he racks up exes. And they’re not just any old made-for-TV and/or streaming movie — the comedian
is starring in Taco Bell breakfast commercials that have drawn the ire of Live Más stans on Reddit will star alongside the Michelle Yeoh in Transformers: Rise of the Beast, the seventh entry in the money-making Paramount Pictures franchise, per The Hollywood Reporter. Davidson will voice Mirage, while Yeoh will voice Airazor. Judas and the Black Messiah’s Dominique Fishback and In the Heights’ Anthony Ramos are other big names attached to the project. And that’s not all — working with Yeoh is only the tip of the celebrity iceberg. Davidson will also appear in Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money, a film about the Big Game Stop Short Squeeze of 2021, alongside former White Men of the Month Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Sebastian Stan, as well as Shailene Woodley. Sony Pictures is calling their movie the anti–Social Network for its David-versus-Goliath themes, Deadline reports (though it’s a bit premature to compare a movie in preproduction to anything David Fincher does). Anyway, good for Pete! Gotta fund the alleged “My girl is a lawyer ” tattoo removals somehow.
Pete Davidson Is Low-key Booked and Busy Post-SNL
