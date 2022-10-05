Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Teaser Attempts to Revive the Acapella App

Europe, get ready. A cappella is coming your way, and it is learning new languages, getting stronger. The teaser for the upcoming Peacock series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin just dropped, showcasing a solo Bumper Allen character study performed by Adam DeVine. In it, he addresses his fake but also real-life audience. “I know I might have been off the grid for a little while, but I’ve been busy putting together a little mashup for you,” he forebodes. Then what is clearly a version of 2016’s hottest trend — the Acapella app — pops up, and DeVine as Bumper sings a mashup of “99 Luftballoons” and “Take On Me” because, in case the title didn’t tip you off, the show will be taking place in Berlin! And look, the performance is good, but Bumper, you will never be Doja Cat.

The upcoming series, written and executive produced by Megan Amram, will feature Bumper moving to Berlin to pursue his music career after one of his songs (is it supposed to be this one?) aca-blows up in Germany. The cast will feature YouTuber Flula Borg, Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland, and Legendary judge Jameela Jamil. The show will premiere on November 23, angling for the coveted “cousins need to agree on something to watch after Thanksgiving” slot.