Prince Harry’s Ready to Spill the Royal Tea in Spare

Prince Harry. Photo: P van Katwijk/Getty Images

British monarchists are spooked right about now (and not just because we’re entering Halloween weekend). Prince Harry has set a date for his eagerly awaited memoir, Spare. Described by Penguin Random House as a tale told with “raw, unflinching honesty” and overflowing with “insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” the book promises new revelations about the royal family that are sure to have the Firm quaking in its boots. The press statement evoked the image of Harry and his brother William, next in line for the throne, “walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on,” Penguin Random House wrote. “For Harry, this is his story at last.” The title alone suggests something potentially heartbreaking.

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



The release date arrives seven weeks after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Originally slated for late 2022, some speculate that the announcement and release date was pushed back to respect the memory of the queen. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, previously read the crown for filth in a revealing Oprah interview, alleging racism and mistreatment at the hands of the Firm. That bombshell interview will eventually be followed by a Netflix documentary currently stuck in post-production after the Cambridges reportedly had second thoughts about how much they want to share with the public. In any case, Spare will be available globally on January 10, 2023, in print and digital forms, along with an unabridged audio edition of the book read by the prince himself. It’s a bad day for Piers Morgan.