Ramy Regrets Ramy-ifying His Character’s Name

A Ramy by any other name would still be a hit TV series. Ramy Youssef joined Seth Meyers on Late Night to discuss the latest season of Ramy and how his personal experiences blended into season three. Much like a department store, the two discussed Christmas in October and how because Youssef grew up Muslim, therefore, he didn’t believe in Santa Claus, unlike his peers in his childhood, and it caused him to distrust the government. “Me and my Jewish friends, we were the only ones who knew the truth [about Santa,]” he explained, “I saw a clip as a child of Bill Clinton, and he’s on TV, and he’s like, ‘Santa’s coming to your homes. I hope he brings you nice gifts.’ In that moment, I was like, ‘I will never trust this government.’” When asked if he regrets using his real name, Youssef laughed and replied, “Every single day.” He explained that historically, Arab actors had to Americanize their names to be taken seriously in the entertainment industry. “Now that we’re three seasons in, we can’t change the name. Maybe I’ll change my name in real life, maybe I’m just Robert now,” he joked. Robert is currently streaming season three on Hulu.

Related