Ashley Darby Just Wants to Get Ahead of the Rumors About Her Marriage

Photo: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images

After seven seasons of one of the more frustrating partnerships in the Housewives empire, Real Housewives of Potomac fans will finally witness Ashley Darby publicly announce her separation from soon-to-be ex-husband Michael Darby in this weekend’s upcoming episode. The announcement originally broke headlines in April, after nearly eight years of marriage, with her stating, “We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.” In the upcoming episode, Ashley’s publicist reviews the planned statement with her, warning that “once we go public, no matter how nice and sweet we package this in a bow, the trolls are going to troll.”

The Darbys have certainly shared a lot with the world over the years since joining Bravo: a failed restaurant, multiple infidelity accusations, allegations of sexual harassment by production staff, combative scenes with castmates, and negotiations over their prenuptial and potential postnuptial agreements. In the early episodes of the season, the current Mrs. Darby has explained that none of those scandals have derailed their marital bliss, despite the public enthusiasm for her split — and now that she is a mom of two, she is readying to settle down into a calmer lifestyle than their more open and modern partnership had been previously, which Michael is not as ready to do.

Ashley Darby recently confirmed on Watch What Happens Live that the couple has been proceeding with the yearlong separation as required by Virginia law. While the terms of the prenuptial agreement have hit the five-year expiration date, “there’s some language in her prenup” that is still prolonging those negotiations. Hopefully, none of those complications interfere with her current house hunt. Ideally, Ashley will find herself, her kids, and her “coochie cravings” out of the penthouse in time for a well-deserved hot-girl summer — perhaps while snuggled up in the arms of fellow Bravolebrity and Summer House star Luke Gulbranson, whom she already exchanged numbers with at this year’s BravoCon.

Watch, below, for the exclusive. Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.