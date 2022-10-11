Rex Orange County Charged With 6 Counts of Sexual Assault in the U.K.

The singer Rex Orange County has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman six times in two days in the U.K. A woman accused the 24-year-old musician, born Alexander O’Connor, of assaulting her twice in London’s West End on June 1, 2021, The Sun reported. He then allegedly assaulted her in a taxi and three times at his Notting Hill home on June 2. O’Connor pleaded not guilty in court on October 10 and was released on unconditional bail, with a trial set for January 3, 2023. A representative told The Sun that O’Connor “is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court.” As the pop singer Rex Orange County, O’Connor has released three albums, most recently Who Cares? in March. He broke out in 2017 after contributing to Tyler, the Creator’s album Flower Boy.