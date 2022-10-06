RHOBH Reunion Trailer: It’s Kathy Hilton vs. Lisa Rinna

Instead of keeping things hunky-dory, Kathy Hilton took the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season-12 reunion as an opportunity to come for Lisa Rinna’s throat, accusing her of picking fights with everyone and driving Lisa Vanderpump off the show. “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it,” Kathy says in Bravo’s new trailer. For her part, Lisa claims she was “fucking abused” by Kathy and tells Andy Cohen that people who have a problem with her social media can “put me on pause!” Kyle Richards tries to leave early in tears, Erika Jayne admits she’s trying to get her earrings back, and Garcelle Beauvais gives her thoughts on the bots that came for her teenage son. (Diana Jenkins, who has been accused of masterminding the cyberbullying, looks appropriately shocked over the screen — per People, she participated remotely due to a positive COVID-test result.) If you’re thinking all of this sounds like too much to cram into one episode, you’re right: The RHOBH reunion will air in three parts with the first coming October 12.

