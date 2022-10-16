Rian Johnson Outs Knives Out’s Benoit Blanc As Queer

Photo: John Wilson/Netflix

Velma isn’t the only mystery-solver in the LGBTQ+ community. Per Insider, Knives Out director Rian Johnson has confirmed that detective Benoit Blanc is not straight. Glass Onion, the sequel to the hit whodunit, includes a scene that suggests that Blanc is living with a man. When asked at a London Film Festival press conference if that means Blanc is queer, Johnson replied, “Yes, he obviously is.” Though Johnson didn’t name the actor who will play the detective’s lover, the director noted, “There’s nobody in the world I can imagine bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.” Daniel Craig, who stars as the newly out character, then quipped, “Who wouldn’t want to live with that person?” Looks like Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim aren’t the only cameos to look forward to in this movie. Glass Onion is due for a limited theatrical release on November 23 before dropping on Netflix on December 23.