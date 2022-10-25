Rihanna Returns With New Song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Photo: Kevin Mazur Rihanna/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by

One week after rumors started floating that Rihanna would be coming back to music, it has officially been confirmed. Marvel Studios announced that a new song from Rihanna would be out this Friday, as a part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The tweet simply included the looking eyes emoji and the video was simply an “R” with October 28, 2022, but the most important “R” is obviously Rihanna. This would be a triumphant return to music, as her last album came out almost 6 years ago. Inside of counting down the thousands of days, there are only two days until new music.