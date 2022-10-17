Rihanna Might Release New Music Thousands of Days After Anti

Rihanna. Photo: Diggzy/Shutterstock

We waited 2,454 days for even the flimsiest of Rihanna music news, so today’s report of the upcoming Super Bowl headliner potentially releasing new songs for Black Panther couldn’t be sweeter. Birds are singing, flowers are blooming, the people have a reason to breathe again because Mother — whose last album dropped six years ago, on January 28, 2016 — hasn’t abandoned us for the beauty industry like we previously feared. Though we’ve been well fed on a diet of makeup and lingerie releases from RiRi’s namesake line Fenty, the real treat has always been a single, and if we want to be greedy, an album. She heard our desperate cries for a return to her roots, and now, she just might be delivering. “Rumors are flying and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER,” the New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan tweeted on October 17. “How do you follow up a classic like ‘All the Stars’? By snagging Rihanna’s first big song in years.” The Navy awaits final confirmation before going on Rihanna lockdown.

