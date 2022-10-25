Congrats! Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Let’s do some math here: Who + Who = Host. That’s the logic of the Europe Music Awards, anyway, which announced that Rita Ora and Taika Waititi will co-host this year’s show. Ora, a pop singer known as the queen of B-list “Who” celebrities, and Waititi, a director-actor who’s become a Who by association since he began dating Ora last year, will take the stage in Düsseldorf, Germany, for the MTV show on November 13. It’s a fitting gig for the couple, who married in August, given that the EMAs is a pretty Who-y show itself, especially to those of us over in the U.S. Good thing the couple hasn’t exactly been shy in public before.