Lily-Rose Depp Reportedly Says Yesferatu to Robert Eggers’s Nosferatu

Photo: Emma McIntyre/SHJ2021/Getty Images

Robert Eggers is bringing a classic vampire story back from the undead. Per Variety, the director’s longtime passion project Nosferatu is almost ready to see the light of day … or night, rather. Set for Focus Features, the movie will be a new take on the original 1922 silent film and Werner Herzog’s 1979 remake. Naturally, the reimagining of the cult classic has recruited Lily-Rose Depp, who happens to know a thing or two about cults. She’s reportedly in talks to star as a haunted young woman in 19th-century Germany who has an ancient bloodthirsty stalker. And after working with Alexander Skarsgård in his last movie The Northman, Eggers has done a sibling swap to fill the role of the titular vampire: According to Variety, Bill Skarsgård is expected to play the Transylvanian vamp whose obsession brings untold horror. The new Nosferatu has been in development since at least 2017, when Anya Taylor-Joy and movie lover Harry Styles were briefly attached to the starring roles. Written and directed by Eggers, the Gothic story will be produced by Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus, Eleanor Columbus, and Eggers. There’s been no word yet on when the movie will release, but we expect that it’ll be on an appropriately spooky date.