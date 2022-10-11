Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Two Canadians are going to take on the life of late actor John Candy. Well, ok. Ryan Reynolds is the only Canadian. Colin Hanks is American, but he does know the Canadian national anthem, so that counts for something. Through Reynold’s production company Maximum Effort, they will release a documentary about Candy’s life, tweeted Reynolds on Friday. “With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him. So much so, Maximum Effort is working on a documentary on his life with Colin Hanks. Expect tears,” announced Reynolds. The project is supported by Candy’s children, Christopher Candy and Jennifer Candy. John died in 1994 from a heart attack while filming Wagons East in Durango, Mexico, and was known for films like Planes, Trains and Automobiles and National Lampoon’s Vacation. Now, at what point in the production process do they start talking about maple syrup…

With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him. So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 10, 2022