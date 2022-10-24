‘Unholy’ Makes Kim Petras the First Openly Trans Artist With a No. 1 Hit

Kim Petras, your coconuts will always be famous. Photo: SAM SMITH/YouTube

“Unholy,” Sam Smith’s single featuring Kim Petras, is now the first ever Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit by a nonbinary artist, as well as the first No. 1 by an openly trans artist. The song began its life by going viral on TikTok before debuting at No. 3 on the Hot 100 on October 3. Now, a few weeks later, stronger radio play, a Disclosure remix, and continued popularity on streaming have led “Unholy” to capture the top spot. The song is the first No. 1 hit for both artists, which is surprising, particularly for Smith, who has been ubiquitous on the charts since 2014’s “Stay With Me.” This accomplishment is not only a milestone for the two artists, but also for the communities they represent. However, there are some other great milestones to celebrate, like that it’s the first song with a music video prominently featuring a gay porn star to go to No. 1. Congratulations to Paddy O’Brian. (“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” may have Mark De Marco, but he’s too far in the background to give Taylor Swift any more points, sorry.)