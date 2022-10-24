Tobin Bell Will Kill Another Day As John Kramer in New Saw

Saw: Return of Saw. Photo: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

If you thought you saw the last of Tobin Bell in Saw, you were wrong. The actor known for playing main killer Jigsaw, a.k.a. John Kramer, is set to kill another day in the upcoming Saw, Deadline reports. The news comes after 2021’s Spiral was the first Saw film without Bell. Despite being killed off in Saw III, Jigsaw continued to appear in the following films through flashbacks, until Spiral. At the time, longtime Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman told Comicbook.com it would be “a disservice” to wedge Jigsaw into the new story. The upcoming film, tentatively titled Saw X, will be reunite Bell with director Kevin Greutert, who previously helmed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter, along with editing many of the movies. While there’s little word on plot, the film goes into production this month and is set premiere on October 27, 2023; producers told Deadline that Bell’s “character is an active part of this film.” No matter how you slice it, that sounds like great news.