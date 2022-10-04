Oh, Velma’s Taking It

Good for her! Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos Courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Get in, girls, Scooby Doo’s Velma is officially a proud lesbian. A viral clip from the new animated movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! — out October 4 on HBO Max — shows the quirky turtleneck icon and brainiac gush over the mysterious Coco Diablo, finally confirming: Miss Dinkley is queer. The reveal is a secret, Variety reports, that’s long been known to dedicated fans and franchise creatives. In 2020, director James Gunn even said he had aimed to make Linda Cardellini’s Velma in the 2002 and 2004 movies “explicitly gay,” but claimed Warner Bros. “kept watering [the script] down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).” Well, Velma hive, we won. And in the words of Bros director Billy Eichner, “Congratulations to Velma.”

OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ilx2uid1q — Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 3, 2022