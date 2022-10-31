Severance Recruits Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban for Season Two

Welcome to your first day at Lumon. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos Courtesy of Apple TV+ and Leon Bennett/WireImage

It’s Halloween, and nothing is scarier than Lumon Industries, the shady corporation at the center of Apple TV+’s breakout series Severance. On October 31, the show announced that production has begun with principal photography underway and Ben Stiller returning as executive producer and director.

The show has also onboarded eight new recruits for season two including Search Party’s Alia Shawkat, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, and Unbelievable’s Merritt Wever. Other additions include Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannate, John Noble, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance,” said Stiller in a statement. “Though we don’t know how long we’ve been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn’t be happier. Praise Kier!” We’re taking bets on whether Balaban’s character has a threesome with Burt and Irving starting now.