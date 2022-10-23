Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa Is the New Doctor Who

Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Update October 23: Ncuti Gatwa is still set to be the first Black Doctor, but he won’t technically be replacing the first female Doctor. The BBC just announced that Gatwa will actually be the fifteenth Doctor, and that the fourteenth will be…David Tennant. Again. Tennant’s return to the series (alongside Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble) was announced back in May, but we now know Tennant won’t be meeting his future self through some timey wimey nonsense. Rather, he’ll be regenerating into himself through some Gallifreyan nonsense. Hey, as long as it’s nonsense. The Beeb also released a teaser for the special episodes, which will air in November 2023.

Original story follows.

Ncuti Gatwa, breakout star of Netflix’s Sex Education, has been chosen to play the next Doctor, replacing Jodie Whittaker, the BBC announced on Sunday. The 29-year-old Gatwa is the first Black actor to play the iconic role. “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited, and of course a little bit scared,” Gatwa said in a statement. “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavor my upmost to do the same.” Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies noted in the press release, “Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds.” Whittaker, the first woman to play Doctor Who, announced her departure from the series last July, and no date has been set yet for her final episode.

The future is here! Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor. ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho



