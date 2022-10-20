The ‘Monotonía’ Music Video Rips Shakira’s Heart Out

Shakira and Ozuna have dropped a music video for their single about becoming single. In June, Shakira broke up with Gerard Piqué amid rumors that the soccer player with whom she shares two sons had cheated on her. The visual for “Monotonía” features a faceless man in a white hoodie and grey joggers — which just so happens to be the same outfit that Piqué wore in Shakira’s “Me Enamoré” music video. In the video, this man literally shoots Shakira’s heart out of her chest. The tearful singer then picks the bloodied organ off the ground and attempts to protect it from people who knock it out of her hands and step on it. Still, according to the lyrics of the song, she doesn’t necessarily blame her former lover for the split. “It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine / It was the monotony’s fault,” she sings in Spanish. “I never said anything, but it hurt me / I knew this would happen.”

The release of “Monotonía” comes about six months after Shakira and Rauw Alejandro dropped “Te Felicito,” which she introduced on Today as the first single of a yet-unnamed album. Shakira confirmed to Elle this month that the upcoming release will include Spanish and English tracks across different genres. “I’m really, really thrilled about not only the body of work that I have right now to share with the people who are waiting for it,” she said, “but also how gratifying the whole process has been for me. How therapeutic as well.”