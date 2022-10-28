Shania Twain to Reclaim Her Crown With Queen of Me

Let’s GO, gurls. Photo: Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

You know her best as the queen of country pop, but let her reintroduce herself: She’s just the Queen of Me. Shania Twain, of course, is releasing her sixth album, Queen of Me, on February 3. It’s her first album since 2017’s Now, which itself ended a 15-year drought. But once again, the queen is back! Twain began her return last month with the glam-pop single “Waking Up Dreaming,” and follows that up today with “Last Day of Summer,” a more country-leaning cut that’s also a rare tearjerker from the usually lighthearted superstar. And after concluding her second Las Vegas residency earlier this year, Twain will take these songs on a world tour in spring and summer 2023 — with some of country’s brightest rising stars in tow, including Hailey Whitters, Mickey Guyton, Kelsea Ballerini, Priscilla Block, and Breland. Because, of course, every queen needs a kingdom.