Amy Schumer and Steve Lacy to Team Up on SNL

The news about Jack Harlow pulling double duty as host and musical guest on the upcoming October 29 episode of SNL was announced during the show’s last episode on October 15. He’s already going to have his hands full following immediately in the footsteps of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who pulled double duty that week, and his week seems to be off to an unfortunate start, with cast members Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernandez being unable to recognize his very obvious Meryl Streep costume. (Duh!)

NBC announced today that Harlow will be followed by the duo of Amy Schumer and Steve Lacy, who will be assuming responsibility as host and musical guest, respectively, on the show’s November 5 episode. It’s auspicious timing for Schumer, who has just gotten back into the sketch-comedy game with the return of Inside Amy Schumer’s fifth season, and Lacy, whose single “Bad Habit” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 earlier this month. Hopefully Lacy will have an easier time with the SNL crowd than the one at his own shows and will not have to smash any cameras.

NBC confirmed another episode of SNL will air on November 12 but has yet to announce the host or musical guest.

