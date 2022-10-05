Brendan Gleeson Shreds Mad Stage at Saturday Night Live

Oh sick, brah, for real? The Banshees of Inisherin star Brendan Gleeson is mostly known as an actor, but in his new Saturday Night Live promo, he says, “The real me is a skater.” He certainly has the hair for it, but he also has the ’tude. The Irish thespian skates and kick-flips through Studio 8H, knocking over someone’s cue cards and not giving one flying flip about the man’s (presumably Lorne Michaels’s) rules. That is until security (Molly Kearney) comes along to chase him down for breaking said rules. But skate is life for the 67-year-old actor, who says, “Up yours, copper” and defiantly spray-paints the “No Skateboarding” sign that, of course, stands right in the middle of the studio. What makes this promo shred is the fish-eye lens, into which Gleeson confides his cool bad-boy thoughts, like, “Oh we were shreddin’ it” and “I’m so sick of these posers!” The censors at NBC probably don’t even want you to see this video because it’s too hard-core, but we had to share.

