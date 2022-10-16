SNL’s Cold Open Holds the Last January 6 Committee Hearing

Well, it wasn’t Vulture’s dream cast, but Saturday Night Live went ahead and tackled the January 6 committee hearings. In last night’s cold open, Kenan Thompson led the final hearing as committee chairman Bennie Thompson. The meeting kicked off with comments from Heidi Gardner’s Liz Cheney. “Whether you’re a Republican who’s not watching or a Democrat who’s nodding so hard your head is falling off, one person is responsible for this insurrection: Donald Trump,” she said. “And one person will suffer the consequences: me.” No need to feel too bad for her, though — she’s got “big Dick Cheney energy” that gives her the strength to carry on.

Other representatives made the case to have Trump testify by pointing to footage of a wide-eyed Nancy Pelosi (Chloe Fineman) and a hungry Chuck Schumer (Sarah Sherman) from the day of the insurrection. Fineman’s Pelosi literally got pushy, shoving Schumer away from the phone and threatening to punch Trump in the face. “I’ll go to jail but I’ll be happy,” she vowed. Meanwhile, James Austin Johnson’s version of the former president is seen wondering if Mike Pence is dead. After hearing about the “poo-poo” on the walls of the White House, the committee voted to subpoena Trump, though Thompson didn’t seem too hopeful about the result. “We tried,” he said. “It was a fun country while it lasted.”