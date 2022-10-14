Sofia Coppola Promises Her IG Won’t Be Like Other Celebs’

Sofia Coppola Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for ABA

The dying “behind-the-scenes” industry will be buttressed by Sofia Coppola’s Instagram. According to a new interview, her brand-new Instagram account (@sofiacoppola) won’t be pictures of herself or blatant spon-con or photos of what she had for breakfast (for the record, though, this nosy author is very much pro-oversharing). Instead, she plans to share never-before-seen footage from her old movies and BTS moments from her current projects. “I’m a little bit weary [sic] about joining Instagram, but I love that it’s such a great source for archival images,” the On the Rocks director told Vogue on October 14, the same day she made her first post on the app that is currently undergoing a largely maligned TikTok-ification. “I’m pretty shy and don’t just wanna make it all about me … I hope it’ll be interesting for people who are interested in my work.” Coppola teases old Polaroids of Kirsten Dunst and the girls from The Virgin Suicides, some clips that her mom shot during Marie Antoinette, various content from The Bling Ring (including a photo of herself and the cast in Paris Hilton’s closet), and stuff from her upcoming movie Priscilla that she could post on the ’gram. Currently, she has posted only a photo of her Priscilla script (which will be executive-produced by Priscilla Presley herself) next to her battered copy of Elvis and Me. We eagerly await the thirst traps of Jacob Elordi as Elvis (that counts as BTS, Sofia!) and hope that she keeps her promise of sharing insight on a director’s process! We don’t need any more Tom Cruises on the app.