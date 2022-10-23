The Kid From Ellen Is Having a Kid

In a direct attack on many people’s sense of youth, former Ellen star Sophia Grace Brownlee has announced that she is pregnant. That’s right, the kid who went viral for performing Nicki Minaj songs with her quiet cousin is now having a kid of her own. “I do feel like people will be quite surprised,” the 19-year-old said in a YouTube video sharing the news. “But I’m happy about it, that’s all that matters. Brownlee said she is currently five months pregnant, and waited until she was sure the pregnancy was safe to tell other people.

Rosie McClelland, now 16, shared her reaction by posting a photo of her hugging her “Super Bass” lead vocalist. “This photo was the moment Sophia told me she was pregnant (as you can see I am crying),” McClelland wrote on Instagram. “Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Sophia on the news of your pregnancy! To say I’m excited is a understatement, I can’t wait to share this whole new chapter with you and be by your side watching you be the best mum ever!” She added on her Instagram Story that she’s willing to babysit or buy milk, but isn’t ready to change any diapers yet.

After rising to fame in pink dresses and tiaras, Brownlee and McClelland both pursued careers as singers and actresses. Now, it appears that Brownlee will be adding another role to her resumé: mommy vlogger. She’s promised to upload more maternity content in the future. In her maternity reveal, she shared her experience with pregnancy scans and morning sickness. And of course, to borrow the “Super Bass” lyrics, she has heard the heartbeat comin’ her way.