Spirit Halloween Memes Have Some Last-Minute Costume Suggestions

Spirit Halloween, the ooky-spookiest pop-up shop. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Deciding what to wear for Halloween can be such a tiresome affair. There are so many questions: How much do I really want to spend on this? Do I want to be scary or sexy? Is it possible to do a sexy Lydia Tár costume that is recognizable instead of esoteric? (The answer is no). Luckily, a new meme is in town and it has all the answers. Spirit Halloween, everybody’s favorite seasonal store, is the fodder for our newfound favorite topic, which takes Spirit’s penchant for selling costumes it doesn’t have the rights to by naming them something along the lines of “Boy Wizard With Scar and Glasses.” Now there are a whole slew of other options being created, parodying both the creativity of the Spirit naming committee and the people themselves. Below, Utah Fashion Wife (Meredith Marks), Burlington Throat Factory (Nancy Reagan), and more copyright-free ideas to get you inspired for going out this Halloween. Or staying in and tweeting. Equally spooky.

RHOSLC’s Meredith Marks

Rihanna’s New Album

Bosco

damn spirit halloween has everything nowadays pic.twitter.com/YSzzKTbljl — 🍒 (@HORRORGENRES) October 23, 2022

Watcher’s Ryan Bergara

you will NOT believe what they had at spirit halloween pic.twitter.com/yIGrNR2Xen — ES ✪ (@2manyspirits) October 23, 2022

Our Flag Means Death’s Stede Bonnet

stede bonnet is MY gay loser pic.twitter.com/jqWtj9CKsa — ! juno 🏴‍☠️🦇 gay loser lawsuit (@stedesfavgay) October 21, 2022

Bette Davis

wow spirit halloween has quite the selection this year pic.twitter.com/Lk6Xp5czYB — miss big fat movie star (@moancrawford) October 21, 2022

Markiplier

Can't believe that spirit halloween sells a Markiplier costume pic.twitter.com/4WwdMTQil5 — Jhin || IA (@chicawubbywoo) October 24, 2022

5 Seconds of Summer (Emo Era)

ugh so happy spirit halloween had the exact costume i was looking for!! pic.twitter.com/kDAn2PuEII — kaley misses 5sos (@gonnaflatline) October 24, 2022

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Serena Joy

damn they have everything at spirit halloween pic.twitter.com/oTHbXO5HxF — sydney? 🔪 (@charahwaIker) October 25, 2022

Succession’s Gerri

got my halloween costume pic.twitter.com/4ZHWEqA8b4 — female roman roy (@sarahburhans_) October 25, 2022

Nancy Reagan

Thank you @briebrown for picking up my Halloween costume. You a real one 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/Wb5X3Gvm9v — Football Mitch McConnell (@theNFLchick) October 25, 2022

Abby Lee Miller

yall like my halloween costume? pic.twitter.com/2BagqAr6wO — ryxn (@itzryxxn) October 24, 2022

Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala

the perfect halloween couples costume doesn’t exi- pic.twitter.com/dTN3FpsXDy — daily anidala (@dailyanidala) October 25, 2022

Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Willow

Found my halloween costume pic.twitter.com/VynHZyU0N3 — Slayerfest 98 (@slayerfestx98) October 25, 2022

Harry Styles

my halloween costume just came in the mail pic.twitter.com/oMUJrERN7n — michela²⁸ (@fourlokolou) October 24, 2022

Katy Perry

yall I just got my new halloween costume pic.twitter.com/q06XU7JnIE — mik 🍭 (@perryssaince1) October 25, 2022

Our Flag Means Death’s Blackbeard

Crew I think I found my Halloween costume pic.twitter.com/Mmr3WqGcmO — AnklyoSCAREus aka Cael 👻🎃💀 (@anklyosnorus) October 25, 2022

RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby and Whitney Rose

couples costume idea pic.twitter.com/Y6wpWpPjS1 — YOLANDA PARODY (@yolanda_parody) October 25, 2022

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Wow, they really do have everything!



AFTERSUN plays daily in our theaters: https://t.co/ga5ziXwidM pic.twitter.com/zZPDTK4j3d — Film at Lincoln Center (@FilmLinc) October 25, 2022

Gay Loser (You)

halloween costume ideas for my followers 🫶 pic.twitter.com/8ArC04VO6S — susie (@filmsbygays) October 25, 2022