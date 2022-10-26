Spirit Halloween Memes Have Some Last-Minute Costume Suggestions

Deciding what to wear for Halloween can be such a tiresome affair. There are so many questions: How much do I really want to spend on this? Do I want to be scary or sexy? Is it possible to do a sexy Lydia Tár costume that is recognizable instead of esoteric? (The answer is no). Luckily, a new meme is in town and it has all the answers. Spirit Halloween, everybody’s favorite seasonal store, is the fodder for our newfound favorite topic, which takes Spirit’s penchant for selling costumes it doesn’t have the rights to by naming them something along the lines of “Boy Wizard With Scar and Glasses.” Now there are a whole slew of other options being created, parodying both the creativity of the Spirit naming committee and the people themselves. Below, Utah Fashion Wife (Meredith Marks), Burlington Throat Factory (Nancy Reagan), and more copyright-free ideas to get you inspired for going out this Halloween. Or staying in and tweeting. Equally spooky.