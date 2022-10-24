More stars, more wars. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Phillip Faraone/WireImage and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The wars happening in the stars are coming back to theaters, and there are star filmmakers creating those wars. Specifically: Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof has been tapped to co-write an upcoming Star Wars film with Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy set to helm, according to Deadline. Outside Ms. Marvel, Obaid-Chinoy is best known as a documentarian, and she has won Academy Awards for Best Documentary Short Film for both 2011’s Saving Face and 2015’s A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness. In recent years, the Star Wars universe has mostly been seen on the small screen with shows like Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi premiering on Disney+. There are two other Star Wars films currently in development, one, Rogue Squadron, to be directed by Patty Jenkins and one untitled film to be directed by Taiki Waititi. Interestingly, it was noted in Puck that the Lindelof x Obaid-Chinoy project might end up being the first release of the three, potentially making Obaid-Chinoy the first woman to direct a Star Wars film. There’s no word yet on who Lindelof is co-writing this yet-to-be-titled film with, but we would be so bold as to suggest they just call in Mel Brooks and combine this Star Wars sequel with the long-awaited Spaceballs sequel and see what turns up.