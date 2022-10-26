Steve Lacy Isn’t Sorry for Smashing That Camera

TikTok does not know what hit ’em. Photo: Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Fans at Steve Lacy shows have some bad habits, as have been documented on TikTok over the past few weeks, from interrupting his sets, to not knowing the words to sing along, to throwing stuff onto the stage. And, sure, these are common enough behaviors at pop shows, but Lacy, who has been performing for years as a member of the Internet and as a soloist before his hit “Bad Habit” broke out this year, has had it. He caught headlines for smashing a fan’s camera on the stage after they threw it at him at his New Orleans show on October 24. “Don’t throw shit on my fucking stage. Please!” he said in video of the situation. Now Lacy is giving some more context to the situation — and, no, he’s not sorry. “i don’t believe i owe anyone an apology,” he wrote on Instagram. “maybe i couldve reacted better? sure. always. i’m a student of life. but i’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. i’m not a product or a robot. i am human.”

What Lacy is sorry for, he went on to say, is that getting in the way of the show for the rest of the audience. “i hate that the beauty of the connection i have with so many people in the crowd gets lost when something negative happens,” he wrote. He then asked fans to “please come with respect for urself and others.” In other words, he already knows you fans want him — no throwing required.