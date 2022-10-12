Stormzy Has a New Album, and Mel Didn’t Even Make Him Do It

This is what he means. Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

Stormzy returned from his three-year hiatus last month with a little seven-and-a-half-minute update in the form of the single “Mel Made Me Do It.” Now, the British hip-hop giant has even more to say. Stormzy will follow up the song with a new album, This Is What I Mean, out November 25. That’ll be 12 new tracks, not even including “Mel” (guess you could say she didn’t make him do it). The track list includes titles like “FireBabe,” “My Presidents Are Black,” and “Sampha’s Plea,” likely a feature with the singer-songwriter. And speaking of singer-songwriters, does anyone have eyes on Stormzy’s friend and No. 1 hype woman Adele? Maybe after shouting her out on “Mel,” he could actually bring her out on the record.