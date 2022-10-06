It’s a-Here, Mario!

Just when you thought you recovered from Harry Styles’s accent in Don’t Worry Darling, you’re slapped in the ear by Chris Pratt’s Mario, who sounds less like a cheerful little Italian plumber and more like if Bradley Cooper did a lazy guest stint on Robot Chicken playing Rocket Raccoon on space quaaludes. “Mush-rum king-dim, heah we come,” he says as he runs off into the candy-colored abyss. The animation itself is darling — Mario looks like a squishy little dumpling of a hero — but the confounding, dull voice coming from under his mustache simply doesn’t match up.

What’s good about this first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which debuted during today’s Nintendo Direct stream? Well, Jack Black seems like he’s having a blast as Bowser, the penguins have a major(ly adorable) role, and Luigi will be in his element: getting scared shitless in a big spooky house. The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres April 7, giving them more than enough time to make some major changes. Sonic gets it.