SZA and LaKeith Stanfield Shoot Up the ‘Shirt’ Music Video

Congratulations, SZA fans. “Shirt” has graduated from an unreleased snippet that went viral on TikTok to an official single with a music video. And it only took more than a year and a half! Directed by Dave Meyers, the video casts LaKeith Stanfield as SZA’s literal partner in crime. The two of them go on killing sprees while dressed in a variety of outfits. But whether they’re nuns, healthcare workers, or pizza delivery drivers, they always have guns. Curiously, every time SZA murders someone, dots of different colors appear on her wrist, ultimately spelling out “SOS” in rainbow. At one point, SZA’s spirit ascends into the sky after she gets shot, and her face temporarily morphs with Stanfield’s. The pair clearly have a complicated relationship; she later walks away from him when he’s tied up and apparently about to be cut open by a group of butchers. The video bills itself as a film, so of course, there’s a song playing as the credits roll. Who knows? Maybe this unreleased track will trend enough for SZA to give it its own video in a year or two.

